Maven praises WWE Hall of Famer for being the "nicest guy" ever

Maven had nothing but great words to say for a certified wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer. The star in question is Kane.

The former Tough Enough winner started uploading new videos on his YouTube channel a couple of weeks ago. He was out of the spotlight for almost a decade after getting released from WWE in 2005. After a brief stint with TNA Wrestling that lasted till 2007, he went on hiatus and returned to wrestling in 2015 and has been making sporadic appearances on the independent circuit.

In one of his videos, he talked about Kane and how the Big Red Machine was very helpful early on in his career.

"Nicest guy on Earth, absolute nicest guy on Earth," Maven said. "We all know about The Big Red Machine in the ring. Amazing, and amazing worker. ... Most people don't know this about Kane, but Kane is a comic book lover. He's not what you think. Obviously, now he's the mayor of a town in Tennessee. Amazing, everything he did in the ring but backstage, truly one of the nicest guys. A genuine nice guy." [H/T Fightful]

Maven added that Kane made sure that young superstars followed the right path, especially after Crash Holly's untimely passing in November 2003. He called the Hall of Famer a real locker room leader and one of the best people he has ever met.

Kurt Angle also praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer recently

Kane has been receiving praise from his peers over the past few weeks. Kurt Angle discussed Kane's career on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle thought that WWE took advantage of Kane during his career because he put over a lot of people.

"He never got in trouble or anything," Angle said. "He did everything he was told to do. He worked his a*s off. I think he was a little too nice. The company kind of took advantage of him. He had a lot more losses than he did wins, and he was a dominant character." [H/T Fightful]

Kane has not officially retired from wrestling. His last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam last year in Tennessee when he announced the event's attendance. He's currently serving his second term as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

