Maven reacts to being called a "boring version of The Rock"

Former WWE star Maven has responded to being called a boring version of The Rock.

Maven hasn't been on WWE TV for more than 18 years at this point. He was let go in 2005 and never made a return to the promotion.

In his new video on YouTube, Maven reacted to a bunch of mean comments that he received on his previous videos. The former WWE Superstar noticed a comment that said that he was a "boring version" of The Rock.

The wrestling veteran had the following to say about the same:

"I never dug you Maven. Maven... with an I. Wow. You always seem like a boring version of... here it is! There we go! Boring version of The Rock, and try hard uncle. Uncle... capitalized. So I'm obviously his uncle... I never wish I had. Oh, I'm the uncle he never wish he had. Well, news flash! And be happy you still don't have me as an uncle. But again, another person that says I am a boring version of The Rock? You're watching! So how boring am I?" [2:42-3:17]

The Rock and Maven never had a match on WWE TV

The Great One left WWE in 2004 to continue his stint as a Hollywood star and didn't return for the next seven years. Maven's WWE run lasted for four years, between 2001 and 2005, before he was released by the company. The two stars never got to wrestle each other in a singles match.

Considering how Maven gets tons of flak online for supposedly 'trying' to act like The Brahma Bull, a short-lived feud between the two stars would've been intriguing. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed.

What do you think of Maven being called a boring version of The Great One?

