Maven reveals why ex-WWE star "voiced displeasure" about him

Maven Huffman wrestled for WWE between 2001 and 2005 after winning the first season of the Tough Enough reality show. In a recent video, the 48-year-old recalled how Perry Saturn had issues with him in WWE.

Five months after his main roster debut, Maven appeared in several Hardcore Championship segments at WrestleMania 18 in 2002. Test was originally supposed to compete at the event before the Tough Enough winner replaced him.

Maven said in his latest YouTube video that Saturn had no problem raising concerns about his sudden rise to the top:

"It was when I found out and Test found out that I was gonna be taking his place on WrestleMania 18, and at this point Perry was right. At this point, I had been there for, hell, I hadn't even finished my cup of coffee, so the moment I took Test's spot in WrestleMania 18, that was a pay check he wasn't getting." [23:18 – 23:40]

Maven challenged Goldust for the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania 18. The title changed hands four times before Maven pinned Christian to leave the show as the champion.

Maven appreciated Perry Saturn's WWE frustrations

At the time, Maven had been involved in the wrestling business for less than a year. Perry Saturn and Test, by contrast, had been wrestling since the 1990s.

While Maven was happy to receive an immediate opportunity in the WrestleMania spotlight, he understood why other wrestlers disliked his path to stardom:

"So, for Perry to voice his displeasure, hell, I'm lucky voicing's all he did. Just because I took an opportunity, just because I capitalized on an opportunity, does not mean I'm blind to how that opportunity might have been viewed through their eyes. I'm not, I completely understand. I respect and kind of agree with them." [23:40 – 24:05]

Maven worked with several big names in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and The Undertaker. The three-time Hardcore Champion set up his popular YouTube channel in 2023 and has amassed more than 500k subscribers.

