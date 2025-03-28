Maven says ex-WWE star scammed fans and lied

Maven Huffman gives fans an insight into WWE and the wrestling business every week on his popular YouTube channel. In his latest video, the former WWE star addressed several allegations against Justin Credible.

Ad

Credible is best known for appearing in ECW and WWE in the 1990s and 2000s. Over the last decade, many stories have emerged about the 51-year-old lying to wrestling promoters and scamming fans out of money.

Maven spoke to Credible on his YouTube channel to discover the truth behind the claims. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion denied most of the accusations, leading Maven to believe him. However, the inaugural Tough Enough winner later learned that his friend might not have been entirely honest.

Ad

Trending

"I left excited at a new opportunity and hopeful for the future of Justin Credible," Maven said. "Sadly, I've recently received information from a source that I trust indicating that Justin has not changed, and leading me to believe that there may have been more truth to the allegations than Justin led on. This source informed me that Justin has already been a no-show on several commitments he was scheduled for and even asked to borrow money with no signs of repayment, followed by a litany of excuses." [20:02 – 20:38]

Ad

Ad

Credible won the Hardcore Championship eight times in WWE. He was also a member of the short-lived X-Factor group alongside Albert and X-Pac.

Maven hopes former WWE star Justin Credible changes

At the end of the video, Maven reiterated his belief that Justin Credible has repeatedly scammed people out of money since leaving WWE.

The 48-year-old also warned Credible that nobody will trust him moving forward unless he changes his ways.

Ad

"Personally, this does sadden me, and it doesn't sadden me because Justin owes me anything," Maven continued. "He doesn't. It saddens me because I recognize Justin has scammed fans and he has lied to promoters, but the real reason it saddens me is because I recognize just how fleeting second chances truly are, and I know that one day Justin's second chances are more than likely gonna run out." [20:38 – 21:07]

Ad

Although he thinks Credible has "wronged" people, Maven clarified he will always regard his former co-worker as a friend.

Please credit Maven Huffman and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback