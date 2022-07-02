Max Dupri's 2 new clients finally debut on SmackDown; Major changes to names and look

The Maximum Male Models storyline has dragged on for a while, as Max Dupri has been teasing the reveal of his new clients for weeks now. It finally happened, and the two superstars returned as Dupri's clients with new looks and big name changes.

The story has had to go on for a while, with Max Dupri constantly teasing the debuts of the first MMM signing. He used to go by LA Knight in NXT and before that, Eli Drake - the name which he became famous for.

It looks like Max Dupri will remain in a managerial role as he debuts his two new clients - Mace and Mansoor. They were rumored to be in the plans, but their names have now been changed. Mace will go by the name "ma.cé" (pronounced Maa-say) and Mansoor will now be called "man.soor" (pronounced Mun-swar).

On SmackDown, the two newest clients of MMM will be revealed and it's clear that they are going with male fashion model characters. The two men did a walk down the ramp as Durpi commented and hyped them up. For now, it looks like they will be the only two men under Dupri's wing.

Next week, the two are set to show off their Tennis Wear Collection. Are you happy with the MMM reveal on SmackDown?

