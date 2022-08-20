Maximum Male Models confronted by returning SmackDown stars; First feud begins

Maximum Male Models have primarily been for display-only on SmackDown. Max Durpi and Maxine Dupri have been showing off Ma.çé and Mån.sôör via various photoshoots and segments. However, this week didn't end well for them as they were confronted by returning superstars Hit Row.

Max and Maxine Dupri were on the mic, doing their thing as usual. As they begin talking, Hit Row interrupted and wasted no time in taking them out.

Following this, Hit Row proceeded to have a full-fledged rap on SmackDown about their return. The rap was met with a mixed response from fans online but was cheered by the fans in attendance at Montreal.

It's clear that Maximum Male Models vs. Hit Row is going to be the first feud for Max Dupri's group. It will be interesting to see how it plays out and whether WWE feels the need to push Hit Row or MMM more.

Despite the non-serious nature of the group, MMM has been surprisingly well-received by the WWE Universe. Will the fans eventually cheer for them over Hit Row?

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali