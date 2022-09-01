WWE duo fire shots at Hit Row following their confrontation on SmackDown

Hit Row seems to be ruffling the feathers of other WWE Superstars on the SmackDown roster.

Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis made their surprise returns to WWE on the August 12 episode of SmackDown. This brings the original trio back to the company, as All Elite Wrestling's Swerve Strickland was added by Triple H following the group's formation.

Since their return, the group seems to have established an issue with Maximum Male Models, and the two teams will face one another this Friday night on SmackDown.

The trio were guests today on WWE's The Bump, and it's clear that Maximum Male Models tuned into the show. When the group said that they were for every background, Ma.çé took to social media to claim that people who like good music wouldn't connect with them:

"Unless, you know, you like good music lmao," Ma.çé said in a tweet.

ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER WWE @WWE



"Whatever background you have, whatever you like, you can really connect with Hit Row!"



#WWETheBump #HitRow says they returned to give the WWE Universe what they need:"Whatever background you have, whatever you like, you can really connect with Hit Row!" #HitRow says they returned to give the WWE Universe what they need: "Whatever background you have, whatever you like, you can really connect with Hit Row!" #WWETheBump https://t.co/Iv9Qkwx0Oj unless, you know, you like good music lmao twitter.com/wwe/status/156… unless, you know, you like good music lmao twitter.com/wwe/status/156…

Mån.sôör chimes in on Hit Row's interview on WWE's The Bump

The social media burial didn't stop with Ma.çé. His Maximum Male Models partner Mån.sôör took to Twitter as well to take another shot at the popular SmackDown trio.

When the group commented on how happy they were for their fans to see them return to the company, Mån.sôör implied that the only fans Hit Row has are themselves:

"Nice of them to interview hit row's only fans," Mån.sôör said in a tweet.

Maximum Male Models have yet to have a tag team match together on WWE programming, so their confidence could prove to be their downfall as they come face-to-face with Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis in the ring Friday night on SmackDown.

What do you make of Ma.çé and Mån.sôör's tweets? Are you enjoying this rivalry so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for this match on SmackDown? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell