Maxxine Dupri has cryptic update in her pursuit of Otis

Does Maxxine Dupri have ulterior motives regarding her current pursuit of Otis for the Maximum Male Models?

Since being brought over to Monday Night RAW, Dupri has been in pursuit of Otis to seemingly join the ranks of Maximum Male Models.

But is there something more sinister to Dupri's intentions regarding Chad Gable's tag team partner? Her latest tweet certainly implies that to be the case.

Following her most recent pursuit of Otis on Monday Night RAW, the WWE on FOX Twitter account questioned what exactly is going on between Dupri and Otis, something the owner of Maximum Male Models has no interest in answering at this time. Tweeting out:

"Don't worry about it sweet heart *devil horn face emoji*," Maxxine Dupri said in a tweet.

Will Maxxine Dupri cause a wedge between Otis and Chad Gable?

Maxxine Dupri's recent pursuit of Otis has seemingly made his tag team partner Chad Gable low-key jealous in terms of wondering why she isn't scouting him instead.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Dupri's scouting of Otis led to Chad Gable becoming distracted and losing his match against Bronson Reed. Something that might not have happened had Dupri not been at ringside interacting with Otis and handing him her business card.

Alpha Academy has become a very popular act within the WWE Universe in recent months on RAW due to the tag team's entertaining nature. It would be perceived as a real shame to see this team broken up because of the Maximum Male Models.

Will Otis lose his second tag team partner since being called up to the WWE main roster? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Dupri's comments? Do you think the future of Alpha Academy is in jeopardy due to Maximum Male Models? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

