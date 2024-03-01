Maxxine Dupri FINALLY reacts to "you s*ck" chant at WWE live event

Maxxine Dupri has finally made her first comment addressed to her haters after an incident at a live event.

Maxxine recently competed at a WWE live event, and a fan yelled, "You s**k," as she was heading backstage. The video quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, with many fans extending their support to the female star. Over the past two days, several female WWE Superstars have shared tweets in support of Maxxine. There were tons of comments that supported the fan in question and stated that the WWE Universe has the right to boo any wrestler that they want.

Maxxine Dupri has now shared a post on Instagram in which she has addressed her haters.

"shades on, haters out 🤪," Maxxine Dupri shared.

You can check out Maxxine Dupri's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for the Alpha Academy member remains to be seen.

Maxxine Dupri on training at the WWE Performance Center

Maxxine Dupri did an interview with the Lightweights Podcast recently. The 26-year-old star opened up about her experience while training at the WWE Performance Center. Here's what she said:

"[The coaches] watch back your matches, things you've done. We call them PC lives, where you're doing like practice matches. We watch back stuff from back in the day, everything. It kind of depends on the coach because the coach runs it, so it's really whoever their cup of tea is... They'll stop and say, 'See how he did this. This is why you want to do this or this is why this worked during this time frame, but maybe today, that style wouldn't work.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Dupri has done incredibly well for herself over the past year or so. She is insanely popular among fans and receives loud reactions consistently. Maxxine's fans would want nothing but to see her flourish on the main roster and shut her detractors up.

Drop your reactions to Maxxine Dupri's Instagram post in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE