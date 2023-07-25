Maxxine Dupri issues a challenge to 29-year-old star in first-ever singles match on next week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri called out her recent rival and The Viking Raiders' manager Valhalla on the next week of RAW.

Dupri left her former faction Maximum Male Models and joined Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) on the red brand for reasons unknown. As of now, the 26-year-old has yet to compete in a singles match on the main roster.

The feud between the two teams has been ongoing for a few weeks on RAW, with each team trying to one-up the other.

After months of animosity last week on the red brand, The Viking Raiders and The Alpha Academy collided in a brutal Viking Rules Match. The match also saw Valhalla cutting a massive spear on Dupri through the table.

It surely motivated the former Maximum Male Models member to issue a challenge to Valhalla for next week's episode of WWE RAW, which would also be her first-ever singles match.

On the July 3rd episode of RAW, The Alpha Academy took on Viking Raiders in a six-person tag team match. The contest saw Dupri take home the win for her team with a roll-up pin on Valhalla.

Ahead of her singles match, Maxxine Dupri would be looking for another victory over her opponent under the guidance of her team members.

