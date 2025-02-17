Maxxine Dupri makes major WWE appearance in support of real-life fiancé

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri was in full support of her real-life fiancé on a recent WWE show. Dupri is in a relationship with Anthony Luke, who is also a pro wrestler and one of the stars of WWE LFG.

Dupri and Luke announced their engagement in December before Christmas. The aspiring WWE star has been with the company since last April, training at the Performance Center. He was a standout defensive lineman at San Diego State and even played pro football for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Anthony Luke is one of the stars of WWE's latest show called LFG on the A&E Network. Luke chose Booker T as his mentor at the end of the first episode released on Sunday.

It was mentioned during the show that the former football player is in a relationship with Maxxine Dupri. The RAW Superstar also appeared in the teaser for things to come later in the season. She was in the audience, hyping up her man before a big match.

Maxxine Dupri has been with WWE since 2021, playing mainly a managerial role for Maximum Male Models and Alpha Academy. Dupri has wrestled multiple times since being called up to the main roster. She has gained popularity due to her on-screen romantic angle with Otis.

Maxxine Dupri recently wrestled in her first singles match in 3 months

After receiving a push in mid-2023, Maxxine Dupri has rarely wrestled. However, she has improved every time she has had the opportunity to perform. Dupri had her first singles match in three months on February 10 against Zoey Stark on Main Event.

The two put on quite a show, with Dupri being able to go toe-to-toe with a seasoned veteran like Zoey Stark. She also sold Stark's moves after being criticized during her first run.

Dupri's kicks seemingly looked more fluid, and she even dived on the outside to take out Shayna Baszler. However, the distraction allowed Stark to capitalize and hit her with the Z-360 finisher for the win.

