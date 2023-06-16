Maxxine Dupri names WWE star that is "best for business"; predicts "dollar signs" in his future

WWE star and Director of Maximum Male Models Maxxine Dupri feels Otìs is going to be a breakout star for the company.

Dupri was instantly captured by the Alpha Academy member's charm and panache when the two crossed paths. Since then, she has been trying to recruit Otìs into Maximum Male Models.

On a recent episode of After the Bell, Maxxine mentioned that she saw great potential in Otìs. She also spoke highly of the star's dancing moves inside the squared circle.

"I do what's best for business. I see Otìsè, I see dollar signs." She continued, "I mean, he's a star. I mean, look at him. Seriously, look at him. When he does the worm, he gyrates, it's crazy." [29:33 - 29:51]

Corey Graves feels Maxxine Dupri can make Otìsè a top star in WWE

During the same conversation, RAW announcer Corey Graves felt that Maxxine's addition to the angle makes the story more compelling.

He detailed that the MMM Director had a unique way of presenting Otìs which made him a much bigger deal than he already is.

"I buy into Otìsè, Otis not so much. The way Maxxine presents Otìsè, as a work of art, a true anomaly in this business, I've got all day for Otìsè. Listen, I could change my mind. I'm entitled to that right." [29:59 - 30:16]

Alpha Academy seems to have been bolstered with Maxxine by their side. In fact, this past week on WWE RAW, the fashion icon planted Valhalla with an arm drag at ringside which allowed Chad Gable to pick up a huge win over Erik of the Viking Raiders.

What do you think of Otìsè's pairing with Maxxine Dupri? Let us know in the comments section below.

