Maxxine Dupri has only one way to "rub it in their face" after fan backlash, says former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri has recently been the target of much fan backlash, leading to many prominent names coming in support of her. A former star has shared his thoughts on the matter, explaining how she can bounce back.

Considering her lack of in-ring experience, Dupri is still not at the top of her game inside the squared circle. At a recent house show, she was booed incessantly. Hence, the star's colleagues, like Rhea Ripley, supported her on social media. According to EC3, the Alpha Academy member's road forward is simple.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said:

"Here's the issue. She shouldn't wanna be better for other people. She should wanna be better for herself. So, sc*ew those people. Go be better for yourself. Get awesome, rub it in their face." [2:53 onwards]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo blames the roster as a whole for the incident

According to Vince Russo, the entire wrestling roster is at fault for the aforementioned live event incident since they have seemingly allowed fans deeper access to the inside workings of the pro wrestling industry.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"Bro, who created this environment? The wrestlers themselves and the industry and the business! They created this environment where these fans are so 'smart,' bro, and they know everything about the business (...) Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Ivy Nile, they have all created this environment. So bro, when you created this environment and you let everybody into your world, and everybody has smartened up to what you are doing because of you, what do you think is going to happen, bro?" [3:25 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Maxxine Dupri is booked on RAW leading up to WrestleMania XL.

