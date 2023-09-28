Maxxine Dupri reacts to 35-year-old WWE star's claim that he had her "weak in the knees"

Maxxine Dupri has responded to a current WWE Superstar's bold claim about her.

Bronson Reed is on a roll at present. The heavyweight picked up wins over Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis over the past two episodes of RAW.

Bronson Reed recently took to Twitter to share pictures of Maxxine Dupri, showing her reactions to his wins over Alpha Academy. He claimed he had Dupri weak in the knees two weeks in a row. Dupri wasn't thrilled over the tweet and hit back at Reed in her response:

"the only thing weaker than this attempt at getting my attention was Ludwig’s. ✌🏼"

Maxxine Dupri is enjoying her run with Alpha Academy

Aligning with Alpha Academy proved to be a wise decision on Maxxine's part. She is receiving massive pops every week on WWE's shows.

Dupri had a chat with Ryan Satin of Out of Character earlier this year and had the following to say about teaming up with Alpha Academy:

“Yes, I’m having so much fun working with them and, like, they’re another two that have just been so generous and kind to me and I’m just, I’m just so thankful for anyone I get to work with and learn from. And I feel so blessed that I just keep getting paired with such talented people that just give me so much, so I’m really, really grateful for that. And I think the chemistry with them has honestly just been easy like it’s felt natural. Obviously Otis is hilarious you know, and I just like, I don’t know, I love playing into it and kind of going back to that whole momentary thing, I feel like I’m getting really getting to lean into that.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Bronson Reed is on cloud nine after back-to-back wins over Alpha Academy. It would be interesting to see what he has to say about Maxxine's fierce response.

