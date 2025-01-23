  • home icon
  Maxxine Dupri reveals how her fiancé helped her after joining WWE

Maxxine Dupri reveals how her fiancé helped her after joining WWE

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 23, 2025 13:37 GMT
Maxxine Dupri is on RAW! [Image credits: The star's Instagram]

WWE RAW Superstar Maxxine Dupri has been working on herself as an in-ring performer. She's had a handful of years in the business. Recently, Dupri revealed how her fiancé Anthony Luke helped her to understand the behind-the-scenes of the promotion when she joined the company.

A few years ago, the WWE Universe witnessed Maxxine Dupri on the weekly product as Sofia Cromwell alongside Von Vagner and Robert Stone. In the coming months, she was moved to the main roster under the old regime and became Max Durpri's sister, Maxxine Dupri.

In an appearance on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts, the 27-year-old star was asked about how she got into the business. During their conversation, Dupri got candid and revealed she wasn't aware of wrestling before she joined the company. However, her fiancé helped her understand how the company and the backstage aspect of it works behind the scenes.

"My boyfriend was a fan his whole life. So, he was always playing 2K... He was so excited [when Maxxine Dupri signed with WWE]. He was giving me all the behind-the-scenes, like, 'You've got to know these things and those things.' He really helped me through it," Dupri said. (From 01:35 to 02:02)

Check out the video below:

What is Maxxine Dupri doing on WWE RAW?

In 2022, she moved to the main roster as Max Dupri's sister and the manager of the Maximum Male Models. However, the faction took an interesting turn, as Max reverted to being LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown and left the group.

Later, the trio was moved to Monday Night RAW, where they tried to recruit Alpha Academy's Otis. Unfortunately, it didn't go as planned, as Maxxine Dupri left her former faction and joined Gable and Otis.

The faction expanded as Akira Tozawa became a member, and the group became popular on WWE RAW. However, Chad Gable's frustrations over his shortcomings in becoming the Intercontinental Champion caused a rift in the stable.

Last year, Gable was removed from the faction, and he made a new faction (American Made) where he feuded with Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa (Alpha Babes) on Monday Night RAW. Both factions are on separate brands following RAW's Netflix debut.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Celtic Warrior Workouts and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
