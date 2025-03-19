  • home icon
  Maxxine Dupri's fiancé put in an interesting segment by WWE before show goes on the air

Maxxine Dupri's fiancé put in an interesting segment by WWE before show goes on the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:22 GMT
The Alpha Academy member (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
The Alpha Academy member (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE featured Maxxine Dupri's fiancé in a very interesting segment before a major show went on the air. This could signal his prospects in the company.

While Maxxine Dupri may have firmly established herself as a part of the WWE main roster as a big part of The Alpha Academy, her partner/fiancé Anthony Luke is still fighting tooth and nail to secure his spot in the sports entertainment juggernaut, like some others, including Roxanne Perez's boyfriend, Drake Morreaux, and viral sensation BJ Ray. All of them are being featured on WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

Before NXT went on the air, Anthony Luke, the fiancé of Maxxine Dupri, was spotted cutting a great promo. This was presumably taped for the LFG show.

At this moment, names like Anthony Luke, Drake Morreaux, and BJ Ray are all under developmental contracts, and they're fighting to attain a contract for NXT - one that's more lucrative than the one they're currently on.

It's essentially the earliest stage of a WWE contract, and the more they can step up, the more the pay increases. For example, being on the main roster is a virtual guarantee of a six-figure deal.

Tune in to LFG to see how Anthony Luke's promo turned out!

Edited by Angana Roy
