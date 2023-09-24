Maxxine Dupri's role was almost given to 24-year-old female star, says Mansoor

WWE almost gave the role of Maxxine Dupri to a different female star, as per Mansoor and Mace.

The Maxxine Dupri character is being played by Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel on WWE TV. The 26-year-old star has done incredibly well in the role under the Triple H-led creative team and is one of the most popular acts on the company's programming at the moment.

Mace and Mansoor were recently let go by WWE. The duo later hosted a live stream on Twitch and shared an interesting tidbit about the origins of the Maxxine persona. As per the former Maximum Male Models members, the character was possibly going to be played by Tiffany Stratton. Check out what Mansoor said:

"Can we say who it was almost going to be? Okay, we heard Maxxine Dupri was going to be Tiffany Stratton. We heard that was very close to happening until the last minute." [H/T Fightful]

Maxxine Dupri is currently with the Alpha Academy

Maxxine is currently aligned with Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy on RAW. Earlier this year, Maxxine had a chat with Die Woche and had big praise for Otis.

"Working with Otise is amazing. He has the it factor, and that's what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he's so talented. He has so many star qualities, and I just think that with our continued partnership, he's going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on RAW. I feel like there's a time and a place for that extra stardom. We know that he has [the Caterpillar]. In that moment, he needed to squash [his opponent] and get that win." [H/T WrestlingInc]

One wonders where would Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel be today if she hadn't bagged the role of Dupri. Fortunately, she has managed to impress the crowd with her work on WWE TV so far and has a bright future ahead of her in the company.

What do you think of the idea of Tiffany Stratton playing the character of Maxxine Dupri?