Maxxine Dupri’s stellar performance leaves wrestling veteran impressed; claims she could be like Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Maxxine Dupri for her performance on RAW. She was in a huge match against Becky Lynch.

Last week on the red brand, Becky Lynch assaulted Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri backstage. This led to WWE booking the Women's United States Champion in a non-title match against Dupri this week. The rookie held her own against Lynch during the match. In fact, she got close to getting the three count on a couple of occasions. The encounter ended when Lynch was showboating outside the ring, handing Maxxine a huge win via countout.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Apter said that Dupri put on a brilliant effort in the ring this week. He pointed out that her in-ring skills have developed significantly over the last few months. The veteran journalist noted that fans were also behind the rookie during the match. He felt that Maxxine could go out to the level of a Charlotte Flair if she kept working on her craft.

"She flubbed a few spots. But I forgive her for that. I think she looked fabulous. I think her ring work has improved incredibly. You could hear the fans, when the commercials were done, yelling out, 'This is awesome, this is awesome.' They put on one hell of a match. I predict she could, a long way down the road, she looks like her at times, to become on the level of a Charlotte Flair. I really think she can get there."

The win over Becky Lynch will go down as the biggest win in Maxxine Dupri's career yet.

It will be interesting to see if this win results in a title match for the Alpha Academy member in the coming weeks.

