Maxxine Dupri sends five-word message after replacing Zelina Vega in Queen of the Ring Tournament

The first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will end this weekend and Maxxine Dupri recently entered the tourney and replaced Zelina Vega. The LWO member was pulled from the tournament due to an injury.

Zelina Vega was all set to meet Shayna Baszler at tonight's live event emanating from Macon, GA. Unfortunately, the injury bug struck and Vega is now out of the tournament. RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that Maxxine will replace the former Women's Tag Team Champion and compete against Baszler at the live event.

Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram stories soon after and reacted to the big announcement. Here's what she wrote:

"GPS said it's my turn."

Maxxine Dupri discussed her goals as a WWE Superstar

Maxxine has done incredibly well for herself since joining the Alpha Academy on the main roster. She is quite over with the fans and receives loud cheers on a regular basis.

Earlier this year, she had a chat with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast and opened up about her goals. Here's what she said:

"My goal is, honestly, I want to do this as long as I can, as long as they will employ me I want to be in WWE. I have so much fun and I am happy to do whatever they want me to do. I just love going to work. I love performing. I love the people I work with. I just feel so lucky to be in this position. Of course, I would love to win some gold or something fun like that and I really want to improve in the ring and just continue to prove myself there and even with promo skills, everything." [H/T 411Mania]

Dupri now has a massive opportunity at hand. If she ends up beating Baszler, she will advance to the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament and meet IYO SKY for a spot in the semi-finals.

Do you see Maxxine Dupri advancing to the quarter-finals? Sound off.

