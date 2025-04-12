Maxxine Dupri is sent a huge WrestleMania request before SmackDown

Maxxine Dupri is set to compete in a huge match on SmackDown. She was sent a WrestleMania request ahead of the blue brand.

Maxxine Dupri has grown a lot ever since she joined the Alpha Academy. She has been with the group for the past few years and formed a good friendship with Otis and Akira Tozawa. The group's camaraderie was tested due to Chad Gable's change in behavior. However, they stuck together like family. Despite her improvements, she has yet to win her first title in the Stamford-based company.

With the competition for the Women's Tag Team Championship heating up, WWE announced a Tag Team Gauntlet Match for tonight on SmackDown, where the winners would face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles. Maxxine is part of the gauntlet, and she will team with Natalya.

Ahead of the match, Akira Tozawa took to social media to request that Maxxine Dupri get the group to WrestleMania 41.

"Take us to Wrestle Mania!! @maxxinedupri!!!!!"

You can check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Maxxine and Natalya will be able to successfully run the gauntlet and punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the tag titles.

