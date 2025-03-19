Maxxine Dupri tells 42-year-old WWE RAW star to call her back

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri wants a RAW star to call her back amid WWE's three-week European tour. She wants to improve her in-ring skills and has been asking for help from a longtime veteran.

Over the past few weeks, the former director of talent for Maximum Male Models had tried convincing Natalya to help her improve. The Queen of Harts has been thinking about it but is seemingly uninterested in Dupri's pleas for help.

This past Monday on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, Dupri tried to get into Natalya's Dungeon 2.0 but was turned down again. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez then mocked the Alpha Academy member before Morgan told her to give up.

In a post on her Instagram account, Maxxine Dupri pleaded that Natalya return her calls. Her post also featured a picture of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde with the text, "who I become when someone underestimates me," on it.

"@natbynature call me back," Dupri wrote.

It will be interesting to see where the storyline between Maxxine Dupri and Natalya goes. Their interaction with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez suggests a potential mentor-student team-up. However, it could also lead to a potential heel turn for the 42-year-old, who might get tired of Dupri's nagging.

Natalya responds to Maxxine Dupri's message

After Maxxine Dupri called for Natalya, The Queen of Harts made another bunch of excuses. She commented on Dupri's Instagram post, explaining that she's currently on a flight from Belgium to possibly the United Kingdom as part of WWE's Road to WrestleMania European Tour.

"I'm currently on a plane landing from Belgium drinking a glass of cheap champagne. You know I like the expensive stuff. I will call…. soon! When I have a moment to breathe! Love you tons!!!!!!!!!" Natalya wrote.

Natalya hasn't had a significant storyline in a while, but it seems like WWE is planning something with her and Dupri. The women's tag team division needs good contenders after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles ahead of WrestleMania 41.

