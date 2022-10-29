Maxxine Dupri has a unique birthday gift for WWE star

WWE star mån.sôör's birthday didn't quite go as planned this week on SmackDown, and Maxxine Dupri made it even worse for him.

The Maximum Male Models competed in a tag team match against The New Day this Friday. In the climax of the bout, Kofi Kingston picked up the win for his team after he hit the Midnight Hour on mån.sôör.

In an exclusive backstage footage by WWE, mån.sôör was shown carried to the back by ma.çé. The Maximum Male Models member was distraught after the loss at the hands of The New Day. mån.sôör was especially upset because the defeat came on his birthday. As ma.çé tried to console him, Maxxine Dupri arrived with a special treat.

You can watch the full video here:

Just as mån.sôör was about to eat the pastry, Maxxine yelled at him and left, leaving the star dumbfounded. His Maximum Male Models teammate went to talk to Maxxine when another pie was brought to the SmackDown star. As mån.sôör was about to grab a bite, Dupri again reprimanded him for the additional carbs.

Maxxine Dupri wants The Maximum Male Models to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

A few weeks ago, The Director of Talent at Maximum Male Models, Maxxine Dupri, hinted that she has her sights set on tag team gold.

Replying to a tweet from ma.çé where The Maximum Male Models were posing with the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Maxxine mentioned that it was on her to-do list.

It has been challenging for the Maximum Male Models to string up wins on the blue brand recently. The situation became even dire when the faction had a falling out with their founder LA Knight (fka Max Dupri).

Do you think The Maximum Male Models can win tag team gold in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes