“Maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career” - GUNTHER comments on potentially making history in WWE

GUNTHER is rapidly approaching a major accomplishment as Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10th episode of SmackDown in 2022. If he holds the title another 84 days, he will surpass the historical reign of the Honky Tonk Man, which lasted 454 days.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60 to discuss various subjects. When asked about the possibility of surpassing Honky Tonk Man's Intercontinental title reign, which has remained intact since 1988, GUNTHER said he believes it would be the biggest accomplishment of his career to date:

"It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date," GUNTHER admitted. "But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment." [H/T: Fightful]

Who will GUNTHER defend his title against at Money in the Bank?

In recent weeks on WWE RAW, GUNTHER and Imperium have been at odds with the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Despite that, it doesn't seem likely that either man will step forward to challenge The Ring General for singles gold at Money in the Bank. The most likely candidate right now looks to be Matt Riddle, who recently took out Giovanni Vinci in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW.

Does The Original Bro have a chance to stop The Ring General from making history at Money in the Bank? We'll find out soon enough.

