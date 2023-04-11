Following reports by Fightful that Triple H signee Eric Young has yet to make an on-screen appearance for WWE despite having reportedly signed last November, fans have speculated as to when or if he will return.

Young performed for Hunter on WWE's third brand NXT from 2016 to 2018, where he had great success in the faction known as Sanity. However, after being called up to the main roster, he was rarely ever featured, subsequently leading to his release in 2020.

Despite his latter years in the company being less than favorable, Eric Young reportedly re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment on November 1st, 2022.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Eric Young has been under contract with WWE since November 1, 2022 but has yet to appear on a show and has not been seen backstage. (Fightful) Eric Young has been under contract with WWE since November 1, 2022 but has yet to appear on a show and has not been seen backstage. (Fightful) https://t.co/ssFTrRN0RH

With news that Eric Young is essentially being paid to stay at home, wrestling fans reacted to his absence as well as how and when he may re-debut for WWE.

Rodders @RoddersRants @reigns_era I wonder if he was used when we have seen the live costume versions of the firefly funhouse characters. @reigns_era I wonder if he was used when we have seen the live costume versions of the firefly funhouse characters. https://t.co/gFttf2rzS4

YM Milli @Carticort ? Thought he was in AEW @DakotaKaiEra He’s still under WWE? Thought he was in AEW @DakotaKaiEra He’s still under WWE 💀? Thought he was in AEW

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @reigns_era Another one of triple h’s groundbreaking signings @reigns_era Another one of triple h’s groundbreaking signings 💀

Isaac @Ischuetter @DakotaKaiEra People saying he might've been the voice in the last Funhouse Segment maybe he comes back with Bray @DakotaKaiEra People saying he might've been the voice in the last Funhouse Segment maybe he comes back with Bray

Colin Mathie @madnutter0102 @PWMania I know why he's done it, i just don't get it, after the way he was treated last time, what a weird move on his part. @PWMania I know why he's done it, i just don't get it, after the way he was treated last time, what a weird move on his part.

At 43 years of age, Eric Young would be one of the most seasoned professionals on the WWE roster working today, and despite his potential position on the card, his knowledge would be invaluable to the company's next generation of performers.

Triple H reacts to a top star re-signing with WWE

One performer who has featured as a major player for the company over the past 12 months is Logan Paul, who after his recent match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, has chosen to commit his future to WWE.

Following the announcement made by Logan that he had signed a new deal with the company, Triple H took to social media as he praised the 28-year-old's talent and star power.

"A proven Superstar on the biggest stage. Can't wait to see what's next for @LoganPaul," wrote Triple H.

Despite having his critics, Logan Paul has proven that he can hang with the best WWE has to offer, from stand-out matches against the likes of Seth Rollins, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

What have you made of WWE's creative direction following WrestleMania 39? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes