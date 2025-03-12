"Maybe I shouldn't go into it" - Veteran hesitantly discloses WWE star Tiffany Stratton's private decision; says he does not agree  (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 12, 2025 07:07 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is one of the most popular stars in WWE today, a rising superstar who has impressed fans and critics. Despite her success, a particular decision on her part was apparently met with a negative reaction by wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, who also trained her.

Greg recently talked about Tiffany's journey to the star that she has become today, sharing his experiences of training her. According to him, The Buff Barbie also went through some physical and cosmetic changes before she found success in WWE. Despite her athletic build and skills, she was apparently not satisfied and decided to go a step further.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Greg Gagne hesitantly talked about the WWE Women's Champion talking to him before going through the said changes.

"She asked me one day, maybe I shouldn't go into it, might not sit well with her. But she is, larger in some areas. And she asked me about that and I said 'no.' You have got such a nice athletic body, and you are lean, and you got all these great moves. You don't need that. But she did it anyhow. But, you know it's working for her." [21:42 onwards]
As of now, Tiffany is doing exceptionally well in WWE, and it remains to be seen what she will achieve down the line.

