“Maybe I’ll fight The Rock someday” - Netflix star calls out WWE legend

The challenges seemingly never end for The Rock in the world of professional wrestling.

While rumors continue to soar regarding The Rock's return to WWE to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, The Great One has received another surprising challenge today from a movie star he recently shared the screen with.

Black Adam star Noah Centineo was a guest today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about potentially stepping into the ring against The Brahma Bull, The Atom Smasher cut a humorous promo on The People's Champion.

"Maybe I’ll fight The Rock some day. Rock, if you're seeing this, you were hiding behind a cape on Black Adam," Noah Centineo said. "Just know if we ever got in the ring I would burn that cape to the ground. I'm calling you The Pebble for now on."

The Rock announces that Black Adam won't be featured in the first chapter of DCEU storytelling

With the current reshaping of the DCEU under James Gunn and Peter Safran, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of the current DC characters on the big screen, including The Rock's Black Adam.

Johnson took to social media this week to clarify the situation and break the unfortunate news that Black Adam will not be featured in the first chapter of storytelling at DC Films, tweeting out:

"I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," The Rock wrote. "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

With plans for Black Adam currently on hold at DC Films, there's a chance that this will help free up Dwayne Johnson's schedule to appear for WWE in the future.

Will it coincide with The Great One wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of this Rock news? Are you disappointed that plans for a future Black Adam movie seem to be on hold for now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

