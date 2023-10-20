McMahon family member confesses possibility of WWE future

A McMahon family member has addressed the possibility of him joining WWE in the future.

Declan is the eldest son of Shane McMahon. Although he isn't a WWE Superstar, he is a star in his own right. He plays football for Indiana and is one of their star players.

However, he is no stranger to the WWE spotlight. Declan has accompanied Shane McMahon for his match at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker. Recently, he was also in the front row at Fastlane.

Declan recently did an interview with WU Online, stating that he hasn't ruled out stepping into the ring, but for now, he is focused on his football career.

"I'm never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it's all about the story, we'll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school and we'll play it by ear," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Shane McMahon's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon shocked the world when he showed up at WrestleMania 39 to challenge his former tag partner, The Miz, to an impromptu match. However, in a surprising turn of events, he injured himself almost immediately and couldn't continue.

Snoop Dogg improvised and finished the match on his behalf by pinning The A-Lister after he performed his version of the People's Elbow.

Declan seems to have a promising career in football at the moment. It will be interesting to see if he gives that up for a chance to join the Stamford-based promotion.

What do you make about Declan McMahon's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

