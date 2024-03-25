McMahon family member making an unexpected WWE return at WrestleMania after months of absence shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan commented on Shane McMahon potentially returning to WWE at WrestleMania XL.

Shane O'Mac last appeared in the Stamford-based company about a year ago when he made a surprise comeback at WrestleMania 39 to square off against The Miz in an impromptu match. However, the 54-year-old tore his quad seconds into the fight, leading Snoop Dogg to step in and finish the segment by pinning The Awesome One using a People's Elbow.

While discussing the WrestleMania XL plans on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan's co-host, Glenn Rubenstein, jokingly suggested that Shane returns at this year's Show of Shows to redeem himself after what happened last year.

The wrestling veteran responded, disclosing that he believes no McMahon family member should be at the premium live event.

"So, not being a jerk here, we don't need any McMahons to have anything to do with this 'Mania. Peace, kick rocks, thank you for everything you did for our business, but there's the door," he said. [44:11 - 44:21]

Shane McMahon's father and sister also left WWE

Ahead of his one-off appearance at WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon was quietly let go from the Stamford-based company in January 2022. Meanwhile, his father, Vince McMahon, retired later that same year, leaving Stephanie McMahon as the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Upon Vince's return in January 2023, Stephanie resigned and left. Despite selling the company, the 78-year-old continued as TKO Executive Chairman until earlier this year, when he departed after being sued by a former employee for alleged sexual abuse and trafficking.

Triple H is the only person related to the McMahon family who is still in WWE. Vince McMahon's son-in-law currently holds the position of Chief Content Officer. Despite being praised by many veterans for his creative work, former head writer Vince Russo believes The Game's days are numbered in the Stamford-based company.

Do you want to see Shane McMahon return to WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

