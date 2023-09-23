McMahon family member never wanted to be on WWE TV, Jim Ross says

Jim Ross worked closely with Vince McMahon and other McMahon family members during his combined 23 years in WWE. On a recent podcast, the legendary announcer spoke about Linda McMahon's lack of desire to appear on television.

Vince McMahon's wife debuted on WWE programming in 1999. The 74-year-old featured prominently in storylines during the Attitude Era, most notably in 2000 when she managed Mick Foley at WrestleMania 16.

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross acknowledged that Linda McMahon's presence on television often made sense from a storyline perspective. However, he believes she would rather have stayed away from the spotlight:

"Linda didn't have any desire to be on television, but she was a key component in the way the story was being told," Ross said. "She was the matriarch of this McMahon clan, so she had a role there. It was logical. It made sense for her to be in this group picture, this family portrait, shall we say, but I don't think she ever had a desire to be on camera." [40:39 – 41:04]

Another notable Linda McMahon on-screen moment occurred in 2001 at WrestleMania 17. During the Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon match, she hit her husband with a low blow. As part of the storyline, Vince caused Linda to suffer a nervous breakdown in the build-up to the event.

Jim Ross on Linda McMahon as a human being

Away from WWE, Linda McMahon has participated in many charitable causes. She also served as the administrator of the Small Business Association of the United States between 2017 and 2019.

Jim Ross only has positive things to say about Shane and Stephanie McMahon's mother. He also recalled how she once apologized before being instructed to attack him on television:

"She's such a nice person," Ross continued. "I think it totally went against her own natural personality to be mean to people. I just didn't see that, but I know before the one kick in the nuts she told me she was sorry she had to do that. Not on camera, but off camera. I said, 'Hey, don't worry about it. It's just showbiz. We'll be fine.' And we were." [42:09 – 42:36]

