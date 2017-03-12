WWE News: McMahon family salary details for 2016 revealed

Vince McMahon was the highest earning member from the family last year.

The McMahon family earned over $13 million as a whole in 2016

What’s the story?

Professional wrestling website F4Wonline.com recently revealed the 2016 salary details for the four members of the McMahon family namely Vince McMahon, his son Shane McMahon, daughter Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law Triple H.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has drastically cut down on the number of television appearances he makes and hasn’t been seen inside a WWE ring since he gave Shane and Stephanie joint control over Raw at Payback last year.

Meanwhile, ‘Shane-o-Mac’ and his sister continue to be a regular feature on WWE television in their roles as Commissioner of SmackDown Live and Raw respectively. Triple H, too, is seen quite often on NXT and has been making frequent appearances on Raw lately to build up his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

As reported by F4Wonline.com, Stephanie McMahon earned $2,000,000 in her roles as an executive and a performer in 2016. On the other hand, Shane McMahon did one better than his sister as he managed to gross a figure of $2,150,000 in the year that he made a comeback into the WWE.

Triple H, who is one of the key administrative figures in the company at present and an occasional wrestler, earned a whopping $3,993,417 in the year 2016. However, it hardly comes as a surprise that Vince McMahon is the highest earning member of the McMahon family having drawn a huge salary of $5,348,624 last year.

What next?

Triple H will be doing his earnings for 2017 no harm whatsoever as he prepares to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33.

And with the turn of events towards the end of SmackDown Live last week wherein AJ Styles lost his cool over Shane McMahon, there could be a WrestleMania 33 match lined up for the latter, too.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With the McMahons still being very much at the helm of affairs in the WWE, it is difficult to foresee them earning any lesser in the years to come than what they have done in 2016, can’t say they don’t deserve it!

