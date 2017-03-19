WWE News: Earnings of the McMahon family and top WWE executives in 2016 revealed

McMahons are big money people and so are the WWE's top executives.

19 Mar 2017

The Game’s pay increased from 2015

WWE is more than a billion dollar company today. The McMahons have been at the helm of the company since its inception and hold most important positions in the organisation, earning in the millions every year.

Vince McMahon is the chairman and CEO of the company, Stephanie McMahon holds the title of Chief Brand Officer whereas Paul "Triple H" Levesque is in charge of talent development, live events and creative. Currently, Shane McMahon has no backstage role and serves only as a performer.

In a recent report, Forbes broke down the pay earned by all McMahons and other officers at critical positions in 2016.

Vincent K. McMahon bought Word Wrestling Federation, Inc. from his father Vincent J. McMahon in 1982 and started expanding it to the territories of other wrestling promotions. He also got the WWF programming on syndicated television all across the United States which angered other promoters.

McMahon has expanded his business aggressively and has tried to reach all platforms and regions. Be it buying other promotions such as ECW and WCW or the establishment of WWE Network, McMahon has left no stone unturned to maintain his monopoly on the professional wrestling industry.

Vince and his family earn in millions every year and this year has been no different.

Forbes broke down in its report the salary earned by each McMahon and other important officials of WWE.

Vince McMahon earned $3.071 million which is down from what he earned in 2015 ($3.3 million). Out of this, his base salary accounts to $1.3 million, non-equity incentives to $1.7 million and other compensation to $19,075.

Triple H earned $3.993 million which is up from what he earned in 2015 ($3.112 million). Out of this, his base salary accounts to $601,933, stock awards to $499,992, non-equity incentives to $419,531 and other compensation, including his performer compensation as on-screen talent, to $2,471,960.

Stephanie McMahon earned approximately $2 million for her backstage role and on-screen appearances whereas Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million as his performer compensation.

WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle D. Wilson earned $4.13 million, WWE Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George A. Barrios earned $4.494 million and the Executive Producer earned $4.3 million in 2016. This does not include bonuses and dividends.

Triple H is currently the highest paid executive in terms of cash payouts, surpassing even the chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE has started many new projects including 205 Live, UK Championship events and is also on the verge of organising a Women’s tournament which may result in an increase in revenue. WWE will also hold more PPVs and live events this year as a result of the brand split.

Even the NXT brand is expected to earn more given its increasing popularity and reach.

It is surprising that Shane McMahon has earned such a sum given his role only as a performer but after all, even he is a McMahon.

Triple H becoming the highest paying executive could be an indicator that he will fill in Vince's shoes when the time arrives.

