Since her arrival on the WWE main roster many years back, Asuka has remained a fan-favorite superstar. However, in recent weeks, the star has been showcasing another aspect of her character, hinting back to her days outside the company as Kana.

In WWE, Asuka initially had an indomitable role of an almost Goldberg-like superstar who couldn't be beaten. While that stopped on the main roster, she has remained extremely capable and has won plenty of titles during her time on the main roster.

Now, with her more destructive character, it seems that she is ready to reach another level now. Currently set up to compete in the Elimination Chamber, she is one of the favorites to come out on top.

The star also took to Twitter recently to post a cryptic photo,

Fans adored the photo and there were several hilarious reactions, but some stood out as well.

Fans feel that this change in Asuka is for something bigger in the future

Fans have been commenting on how Asuka could well be the next RAW Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, other fans seemed to be hinting that they felt that "The Game" Triple H might have something to do with her getting her Kana character on WWE TV.

Given that Vince McMahon was possibly unaware of Kana's character altogether and might not have seen the appeal, this could well be true.

Meanwhile, others talked about how much they enjoyed this aspect of her character in WWE and what more the company could do with her in this form.

Nicolas Parga @nickko29 @WWEAsuka that looks amazing kinda a combination of a kabuki theater type mask with a Japanese oni demon look i maybe wrong but it looks wicked. reminds me a bit of a song from super sentai the shinkenger one youtu.be/GLn1pklRsWw @WWEAsuka that looks amazing kinda a combination of a kabuki theater type mask with a Japanese oni demon look i maybe wrong but it looks wicked. reminds me a bit of a song from super sentai the shinkenger one youtu.be/GLn1pklRsWw

At Elimination Chamber, a win will mean that the Empress will challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's title. A good run here could easily see her become the new champion.

