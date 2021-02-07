Meaning of Yokozuna's original name revealed (Exclusive)

Before Yokozuna became an international megastar portraying a Japanese Sumo wrestler in WWE, he was known as Kokina Maximus during his time in the AWA. Pro wrestling legend Greg Gagne recently appeared as a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted series, where he revealed the origin of Yokozuna's original name.

You can check out the entire conversation with Greg Gagne in the link below:

What did Yokozuna's original name Kokina Maximus mean?

Greg Gagne revealed the meaning of Kokina Maximus in this special SK exclusive:

Kokina Maximus. Big a$$. That's what it meant.

Despite the joke, Gagne had the utmost respect for Yokozuna, right from his earliest days:

When he was in the AWA, he was just kinda getting going, but he was...for his size, he looked like he wouldn't be that agile in the ring, but he really was. Just a really good performer.

Advertisement

Stay with @WWENetwork, because the series premiere of #WWEIcons spotlights the mighty Yokozuna ... and it's streaming RIGHT NOW!



▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/4JABUjEEzT — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021

Yokozuna is today considered to be one of the greatest-ever to step into a WWE ring, and his accolades speak for themselves. A respected member of the Anoa'i family, he is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble.