Meeting legendary 14-time WWE champion for the first time was "like seeing God", according to Brooks Jensen

Brooks Jensen is still finding his way in WWE NXT as part of a tag team. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion recently opened up about meeting 14-time WWE champion Shawn Michaels for the first time.

Jensen has worked with Josh Briggs on NXT for several months. The two were the NXT UK Tag Team Champions for a short run before the title was merged with the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Jensen is still finding his footing on the brand being run by Shawn Michaels. In a recent interview with Scoop Slammed, the second-generation WWE Superstar opened up about working with a legend like HBK.

He noted that Michaels was very approachable and easy to talk to. He also spoke about his first meeting with the Hall of Famer.

"The first time seeing him, it was almost kind of like seeing God," Jensen said. "It's like, 'Holy cr*p, you're real.' But every week it's really cool. Me, myself, him, and Josh Briggs, we all talk about Nascar. We just ... he talks, like I say about Coach Bloom, he talks to us on a personal level. Every week, getting to learn from him about the moments, about the wrestling, and what he sees in our characters. Like, the night I had to hit Kiana [James], he was like, 'Here's how I see it.' And listening to him, it's like, he changed my mind into, 'Oh, I see it like that now.' But it's a real honor, he's really cool, and hopefully, I get to learn many more stuff from him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Michaels has kept Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs relevant on NXT over the past few months. They have worked with Kianna James and Fallon Henley to build some interesting storylines.

Brooks Jensen is a second-generation WWE Superstar

Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes are some of the biggest names who followed in their father’s footsteps to become big names in WWE. Just like them, Brooks Jensen is also looking to make his father proud in the company.

Jensen joined WWE in 2021 and has been looking to make it big ever since. He is the son of former superstar Bull Buchanan. Buchanan worked with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion for six years, and won the World Tag Team Championship once with The Godfather.

His son has already won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship once in his career. However, Jensen will be looking to one-up his father by winning some more titles and becoming a big deal in the company.

