Megastar is ready to return to WWE, Damian Priest reveals

Damian Priest has revealed that a megastar is ready to return to WWE. The Archer of Infamy hasn't featured heavily for WWE in last few weeks but recently shared an update on his former in-ring rival's status with the company.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Priest was asked about rapper Bad Bunny and his WWE career. He was asked whether there is a chance fans could see the star make an in-ring comeback.

The former World Heavyweight Champion said Bunny loves the business, and we could see him in WWE again.

"He basically is a WWE superstar. And as far as any chance? [of Bad Bunny returning to the ring] I mean, especially in this business, never say never. I’ve talked to him about it, and it’s just scheduling, because obviously he has a lot going on. But he still has that itch. He loves our business, and he’s had more than enough time to recover since our match. So, he’s ready to come," he said.

You can watch the interview below:

Damian Priest shares history with Bad Bunny going back to 2021. The duo teamed up at WrestleMania 37 to beat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match in what was the Grammy-winning artist's in-ring debut.

Bad Bunny impressed everyone with his skills inside the squared circle and was even called the best celebrity wrestler of all time by Mark Henry recently.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny wrestled against each other in WWE

At WrestleMania XL, Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio to win the match against his son, Dominik. However, two nights later on RAW, Bunny was attacked and chokeslammed through a table by Damian Priest, who was at that time aligned with Dirty Dom as part of The Judgment Day.

This led to WWE booking Priest vs. Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash held in Puerto Rico. An exciting contest saw the rapper come out on top to secure the win.

After this recent update by his former tag team partner and rival, fans will be eager to see what Bad Bunny does next in WWE.

