Megastar refused to tap out to Becky Lynch - "My mother would disown me"

A megastar has revealed why they refused to tap out to Becky Lynch in WWE. The Man currently holds the Women's Intercontinental Championship and successfully defended the title at Clash in Paris against Nikki Bella.

Lynch is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE and has feuded with some of the top names in the company. One of her most famous feuds came against former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

The two stars were set to face each other at the 2018 Survivor Series, but Big Time Becks suffered an injury leading up to the event and was replaced by Charlotte Flair. Now, in an interview, Rousey has revealed the original pitch for her match against Lynch and why she refused the idea.

During an appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, the Baddest Woman on the Planet mentioned that it was proposed that she tap out to Becky Lynch's armbar, but she turned down the pitch.

“It was proposed that I tap out to her (Becky Lynch's) armbar at Survivor Series, and I said, ‘My mother would disown me.’ Anytime anyone’s actually ever arm-barred me in real life, I’ve just let them dislocate it, and I limp arm out. That’s why my ligaments are all f*cked up in this arm. So, I’m not gonna do it. Anytime anyone ever choked me out in competition, I just went out, and I don’t tap. I no tap, motherf*cker. That’s how it is," she said.

Rousey added that the only person she would allow to submit her was Shayna Baszler.

Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 and would later win the RAW Women's Championship. She also won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 and wrestled her final match in the promotion at SummerSlam in 2023.

She faced Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match and lost by technical submission. This would prove to be her final match in WWE to date.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made WWE history along with Charlotte Flair

Heading into WrestleMania 35, Rousey held the RAW Women's Championship. She got into a feud with Becky Lynch after The Man's Royal Rumble win. However, Charlotte Flair was inserted into the picture to face Rousey at WrestleMania 35 by Vince McMahon.

Lynch then beat the SmackDown Women's Champion Flair in a match at Fastlane via disqualification to earn her spot in the WrestleMania main event. This would mark the first time in WWE history that a women's match would headline the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch then came out on top in the Triple-Threat Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35, after a backslide pin on Rousey.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Lapsed Fan podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

