Megastar's return confirmed as Triple H reacts to huge WWE announcement

WWE and Triple H have focused on hosting premium live events all across the world over the past few years. From Australia to the United Kingdom, the company has expanded its horizons to host events. WWE recently announced that Backlash 2023 will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Last year, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque introduced a brand new premium live event for the WWE Universe in the United Kingdom in the form of Clash at The Castle 2022. Earlier this year, another PLE was announced for the UK.

Today, WWE announced that Backlash 2023 will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the event will be hosted by the megastar of Latin trap and three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny.

Later, Triple H reacted to the huge announcement through his social media platform. Check it out:

"On May 6, WWE returns to Puerto Rico with a Premium Live Event for the first time in 18 years. @sanbenito ’s ready. San Juan’s ready. …Are you ready? #WWEBacklash"

Other premium live events that have been confirmed for 2023 that will take place outside of the United States are King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, and Money in the Bank in the UK.

