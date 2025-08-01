Megastar could be WWE's next Roman Reigns, according to The Miz

WWE may have already found its next Roman Reigns, according to The Miz. Reigns has been pushed as the face of the company for the best part of the last decade and saw his popularity soar during his run as the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline. While Reigns still carries the mantle of being one of the company's biggest stars, the promotion may already have someone to step up in his place.
The Miz was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show recently, and he talked about the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this weekend. When the subject of celebrity involvement at the event was brought up, the veteran showered praise on Logan Paul.
"When you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person and I know I've been there long enough who is going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing. I felt it with AJ. I felt it with Roman Reigns and I feel it with Logan Paul. And I think he hasn't scratched the surface of his talent," he said. [From 15:55-16:14]
The Miz was previewing the tag team match at SummerSlam that will see Randy Orton team up with country music singer Jelly Roll to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The A-Lister might be the best person to know how talented Paul is in the ring, having been part of his first WWE match in 2022. The two stars teamed up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 and emerged victorious.
Later that year, Paul squared off against The Miz in his first one-on-one match at SummerSlam and came out with a win.
Logan Paul has established himself as a WWE star
Since his debut, Logan Paul has featured heavily at big events. He has competed regularly at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, as well as other major shows.
In 2022, he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel PLE. Although he came up short, his in-ring performance was widely praised.
He has also held a championship in the sports entertainment giant, winning the US title after beating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023. He continues to be a part of WWE programming and will next head to the ring at SummerSlam over the weekend.
