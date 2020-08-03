Melina open to WWE return

Former WWE Divas Champion Melina was recently a guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo. Melina made her debut as a part of MNM (Mercury, Nitro & Melina), where she acted as the manager and later transitioned into an in-ring performer. She found success in the women's division, winning five titles in her seven years with the promotion.

Today I was finally able to tell @RealMelina in person about the influence she has had on me as a wrestler/performer!🤗 #RAWReunion I will never forgot 😍 pic.twitter.com/XSs4fXTBq0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 23, 2019

During the interview, Melina was asked about whether he would be open to a return to WWE. Here's what she had to say:

I always say everything will happen if it’s meant to happen. If an opportunity shows up, of course, like who wouldn’t? But if there’s never an opportunity I am okay with that too, I am thankful for what I’ve been able to do, because I didn’t even think I would be able to do that. I never in my wildest dreams, ever thought that I would be on TV or that I would have a video game or an action figure, or be in magazines in England, Australia, Mexico and different parts of other countries… I never thought I could do that, that that would be me. So all this, I am happy, I am very grateful.

Melina reveals how her heel persona in WWE got in the way of charity work

Melina has always been knows as a true heel. In fact, according to her, her heel persona often got in the way of charity work while she was in the WWE:

I wanted to be a part of charities, when I saw people doing all the charity stuff in WWE, I wanted to be a part of that but because I was a heel I couldn’t so it felt like I wasn’t doing anything… Years after when I started doing appearances everybody started telling me about how I touched their life

Melina said that she had wanted to become a doctor when she had been younger and had wanted to help people. During her time in WWE, she said that despite wanting to do charity work, she couldn't because she was a heel.