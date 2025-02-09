Melina reveals shocking reason why she was forced to wrestle in her underwear on WWE TV

Melina is still one of WWE's most popular stars, having returned to the company at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Even after a long break, she was able to prove that she still has what it takes to hang with the best in the women's division.

Melina was part of WWE at a time before the Women's Evolution had taken place and was forced to push for all the time she was handed in the ring. While taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, Melina revealed an interesting story.

She had to wrestle in her underwear [Credit: Melina's Instagram story]

Melina revealed that on the day of her match, her luggage was lost by the airline which meant that she was forced to wrestle on live TV in just her bra and workout trousers.

She shared this as a warning to always use carry-on since this has happened in recent memory too, with Rhea Ripley being forced to borrow Damian Priest's clothes at a recent event when she was unable to locate her own.

Melina isn't the only WWE Superstar to have lost their luggage ahead of a show

This seems to be an ongoing issue with WWE Superstars with many taking to social media in recent years to reveal that they had lost their luggage and were forced to make other plans.

Heading to Clash at the Castle in Scotland last year, Jade Cargill revealed that her bags were lost before the event but she was luckily able to figure out a plan. There have been many others on the same boat, including Lana, Natalya, and even former world champion Edge.

Melina did the same and while fans were used to her performing in her trademark matching attire, she was able to make it work with a black bra and black trousers. This meant that many fans were even unaware that anything was different until she recently revealed her story on social media.

