"I can wish for a match with you" - WWE legend wants a match with Sasha Banks

WWE legend Melina wants another chance to share the ring with Sasha Banks.

While it was short-lived, the in-ring encounter between Melina and Banks at the Royal Rumble captured the attention of the WWE Universe. Many fans weren't pleased with Melina's quick elimination as they wanted to see more from her in the match.

Melina clearly agreed with them as she took to Instagram earlier today to speak on her desire of getting a singles match against The Blueprint of WWE SmackDown:

"Last year, @impactwrestling & @nwa gave me two great matches that I will always cherish. One with @deonnapurrazzo & the other with @kamillebrickhouse. Both gave me so much joy. It also proved I can still get in there with the best… SO, that night at the Royal Rumble, I was ready to GO! I wish that moment with Sasha was a singles match. To think if we were able to get a reaction like we did that night without wrestling…

"Can you imagine what we could do if we actually wrestled?!!! I can wish for a match with you with all my heart and it may never happen, but whether it was 5 seconds, 60 seconds or 20 minutes in the ring with you Sasha, I’m grateful for that magic moment at the Rumble no matter how short. I will forever keep that in my heart."

Before Ronda Rousey selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent at WrestleMania, Flair had chosen Sasha Banks as her opponent for the biggest show of the year for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Now, with that match seemingly off the table, what is the plan for Banks at WrestleMania?

WWE may need to figure this out quickly as the The Boss is one of the biggest names in the company and even headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania last year.

Hopefully, the plans for Sasha Banks at WrestleMania will be revealed sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Melina's comments? Would you like to see her face off against Banks? Perhaps at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

