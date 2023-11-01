Member of popular WWE faction confirmed for first match in 2 months

WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa is all set for an in-ring return at next week's episode of NXT.

During Night One of last week's episode of Halloween Havoc, Tozawa stole Noam Dar's NXT Heritage Cup, while the Meta Four were involved in a deep conversation. Hence, the stable set out to recapture the title this week.

Meta-Four, dressed as the Scooby Gang (Noam Dar as Scooby Doo, Oro Mensah as Shaggy, Jakara Jackson as Daphne, and Lash Legend as Velma), were seen entering Tozawa's haunted house. All of them experienced a rather horrid time inside, as they came across various spooky creatures inside the house.

Dar eventually was able to find the Heritage Cup. But some mysterious ghouls were there to stop him. Tozawa said that Dar can get back his cup if the latter agreed to a title match next week. Dar, who was freaked out by the situation, gave in and accepted the challenge.

Check out Tozawa's tweet after the match was made official at WWE show:

This will be Tozawa's first match on NXT television since September earlier this year, when he faced Nathan Frazer in singles competition. It will be interesting to see if the Alpha Academy's latest recruit is able to capture the NXT Heritage Cup.

