  Member of Seth Rollins' faction sends a message to Rhea Ripley during WWE Evolution 2025

Member of Seth Rollins' faction sends a message to Rhea Ripley during WWE Evolution 2025

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 14, 2025 03:36 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins' group (left), Rhea Ripley (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley received a message from Seth Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, during the WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. Reed joined forces with Rollins and became a crucial part of his group, alongside Bron Breakker.

Ripley featured in the main event of the Evolution PLE, where she stepped into the ring with IYO SKY. The Eradicator was looking to regain the WWE Women's World Championship in what would've been her first victory over SKY. However, things took a complete turn during the match's closing moments after Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's World Champion.

On X, Bronson Reed sent a message to his fellow Aussie Rhea Ripley during her match against IYO SKY, wishing the former the best. Unfortunately, the outcome of the match wasn't exactly what Reed wanted.

"Let's FN go @RheaRipley_WWE," Reed wrote.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to SKY before WrestleMania 41. This led to a Triple Threat Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, also involving Bianca Belair. SKY retained the title over Ripley and Belair, but wasn't able to get her hands raised at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

New champion Naomi will put the title on the line against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash In Paris.

Edited by Harish Raj S
