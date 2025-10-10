Mercedes Mone has a blunt response to WWE return speculation

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) responded to fans asking about her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. This was not the first time she was asked this question.The multi-time WWE Women's Champion left the promotion in 2022 after she and her then tag team partner, Naomi, walked out due to creative differences. She went to Japan in the beginning of 2023 and put forth several incredible performances. Mone signed with AEW in 2024 and has been one of the most dominant performers in the promotion since.Mercedes Mone recently interacted with her fans via Instagram Live. The 33-year-old was visibly upset with some users asking her about her potential WWE return. The AEW TBS Champion requested her fans to stop asking her the same question over and over again, as she was tired of it. Mone made it clear that she was in a good mood and did not wanted to talk about it.&quot;For the love of all of my fans, please don’t start with me, asking me when I'm coming back to you know where. Please don't ask me that. Please. Okay? I'm in a good mood. I'm in a good portal. I'm tired of that question. Please,&quot; she said. You can check out a clip from her Instagram Live below:The AEW star has already addressed the speculations of returning to WWE on multiple occasions. Mone has always claimed that she was enjoying being part of the Tony Khan-led promotion and did not intend to go back to her previous workplace.Mercedes Mone is set to compete in a championship match outside AEWWhile she is signed to AEW, Mercedes Mone is collecting titles all over the world. In addition to the AEW TBS Championship, she holds eight other title belts, and has the opportunity to reach double figures.Mone will challenge Aliss Ink for the BODYSLAM Women's Championship later tonight in Denmark. While Ink has been the champion for over 1100 days, the former Sasha Banks will fancy her chances to call herself '10 belts Mone.'BODYSLAM Wrestling @BodyslamProWresLINK🇩🇰 MERCEDES MONÉ comes to Denmark October 10! 🤑 For the first time on Scandinavian soil AEW superstar and TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado comes to BODYSLAM this coming Friday October 10. Get your tickets now - be part of a historic night!It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone can add one more championship to her collection.If you use any quote from this article, credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.