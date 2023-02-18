Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, believes that KAIRI is the perfect opponent for her in her debut match in NJPW.

The two former WWE stars are set to collide at Battle In The Valley tonight for the IWGP Women's Championship. The CEO made her debut for the promotion at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she confronted The Pirate Princess following the latter's victory over Tam Nakano. This will be the former women's champion's first match since leaving WWE last year.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider in a recent interview, Mercedes Moné heaped praise on KAIRI and stated that she's excited to have her as her first opponent in NJPW.

"I was really nervous to decide who would be my first opponent back in the ring because I was missing wrestling every single day the moment, I was gone from it. When Kairi won the women’s championship, I thought, 'could I?' I never really had the match I wanted with her. She was the perfect one. She was everything I needed right now. It will be so magical when we touch. I’m just so honored and blessed for her to be my first opponent. It will be incredible. She is on the top of her game right now," said Moné.

Mercedes Moné on what facing KAIRI in NJPW means to her

The former RAW Women's Champion and The Pirate Princess have faced each other before in WWE. However, their upcoming match at Battle In The Valley will be more high-profile.

Mercedes Moné told Scott Fishman that she's nervous, excited, and can't wait to show the world what she has to offer when she collides with KAIRI again.

"This to me has been a dream come true. I can’t believe this day is finally here. I’ve been waiting for this day for nine months. This has been my passion since I was a kid. For tomorrow night and my first match back and for this company, that is so prestigious. I’m so f’n excited, nervous, and ready. I’m everything. Fans will see every possible feeling. I can’t wait," she said.

Mercedes Moné is one of the most decorated female stars in wrestling right now. It'll be interesting to see whether she will add the IWGP Women's Championship to her list of accolades.

