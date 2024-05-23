Mercedes Mone, Kofi Kingston, and more WWE stars trained under 40-year-old who recently faced Oba Femi

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar recently revealed that he trained Mercedes Mone, Kofi Kingston, and several other talents in the Stamford-based promotion. The star being referred to is The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been featured on NXT TV for a few weeks now. His latest match came against Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship on the April 30, 2024, episode of the white-and-gold show, where Femi emerged victorious. However, Ivar was recently written off television after an attack from Gallus because of a real-life injury.

During a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, The Viking Raiders member said he had trained many wrestlers in WWE, including Kofi Kingston, Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks), Tommaso Ciampa, and Dijak.

"I’ve trained guys like Kofi Kingston, guys like Tommaso Ciampa. Guys, like Dijak in NXT, [and] Oney Lorcan for an NXT. I trained Mercedes Mone. I was one of her trainers, she had three trainers I was one of them. So it's just it's a long list. Pretty much most people who came through New England at some point, I helped train," he said. [H/T: INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet]

Mone, Dijak, Kingston, and Ciampa have enjoyed much success in WWE. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion could have moved Ivar to NXT to help up-and-coming talents like Oba Femi. Ivar has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades and he might have assisted Femi in improving his skills inside the ring during their recent program.

WWE Superstar Ivar talked about his injury

After several reports emerged about Ivar being hurt, The Viking Raiders member clarified that his injury was legit and very serious. However, the 40-year-old disclosed on X/Twitter that he did not go under the knife.

"There has been a lot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clarify: Yes I am injured. Yes, it is very serious. No, I have not had surgery. Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future. That being said, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but throughout the last several months, I have heard you all! No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and in front of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you as soon as I can!" Ivar wrote.

We at Sportskeeda wish Ivar a speedy recovery and hope he comes back to WWE television stronger than ever.