Create

Mercedes Mone posts cryptic tweet saying she "woke up still crying"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 20, 2023 09:28 IST
Mercedes Mone has made a name for herself outside WWE
Mercedes Mone has made a name for herself outside WWE

Despite only competing outside WWE for a couple of months, Mercedes Mone has already made headlines and won all sorts of accolades. The star seems to have another to add to her list, judging by the cryptic tweet she shared.

Since leaving WWE, Mone has become the new IWGP Women's Champion by defeating Kairi Sane in a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. She has also defeated AZM and Hazuki at Sakura Genesis. Despite all the speculation, she has stayed away from AEW and made her name outside the major US-based companies.

The NJPW star has now shared a cryptic tweet where she said she woke up crying, shocked, and really happy.

"I woke up still crying, shocked and so f**king happy! I need to get yesterdays date tattooed on my body," she wrote.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

This came after the former WWE star announced yesterday that it was the "greatest day of my whole life."

The greatest day of my whole life 😭

What exactly this is referring to is unclear at the moment, as Mone has not clarified.

Fans were very happy for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone's tweet might not have explained what happened, but fans have reacted to the post since then.

Many fans were thrilled that she was pleased and went on to tell her the same thing.

@MercedesVarnado We are so so proud of you and love you so so much Mercedes!!!! You deserve the best! 💙
@MercedesVarnado Dk what’s happening, but you deserve all the good things 🙏🏼😇
@MercedesVarnado 🫶
@MercedesVarnado So happy that you are happy and doing so well! 😊

A lot of fans were confused as to what had happened. Many asked what the special occasion was, but overall everyone was very happy for her despite that.

@MercedesVarnado I'm sure millions of people would love to be happy with you, but we need a clue or two my dear, lol
@MercedesVarnado Wait did I miss something? What happened???!
@MercedesVarnado Girl I don't know what you talking about but I'm happy for you 💙
@MercedesVarnado Share with us what happened. How about a hint? You can just tell me. I can keep a secret!

Others thought it had to do with The Mandalorian, given her role there.

@MercedesVarnado For Mandalore!!!!
@MercedesVarnado The #Mandalorian ? That was so good.
@MercedesVarnado The Mando finale? It was 🔥

Finally, others thought it had to do with the success she was seeing in Japan and how she was making a name for herself.

@MercedesVarnado WrestleKingdom 18 main event is locked in ? 🤩🤩
@MercedesVarnado I really hope you signed a full time contract with NJPW and STARDOM
@MercedesVarnado Extended contract with BUSHI Road?

Whatever the news, Mone appears to be very happy, and her fans are sharing her moment with her.

What do you think Mercedes Mone is talking about? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...