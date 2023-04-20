Mercedes Mone posts cryptic tweet saying she "woke up still crying"

Despite only competing outside WWE for a couple of months, Mercedes Mone has already made headlines and won all sorts of accolades. The star seems to have another to add to her list, judging by the cryptic tweet she shared.

Since leaving WWE, Mone has become the new IWGP Women's Champion by defeating Kairi Sane in a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. She has also defeated AZM and Hazuki at Sakura Genesis. Despite all the speculation, she has stayed away from AEW and made her name outside the major US-based companies.

The NJPW star has now shared a cryptic tweet where she said she woke up crying, shocked, and really happy.

"I woke up still crying, shocked and so f**king happy! I need to get yesterdays date tattooed on my body," she wrote.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

This came after the former WWE star announced yesterday that it was the "greatest day of my whole life."

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado The greatest day of my whole life The greatest day of my whole life 😭

What exactly this is referring to is unclear at the moment, as Mone has not clarified.

Fans were very happy for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone's tweet might not have explained what happened, but fans have reacted to the post since then.

Many fans were thrilled that she was pleased and went on to tell her the same thing.

Wrestling Winos Podcast @WrestlingWinos @MercedesVarnado We are so so proud of you and love you so so much Mercedes!!!! You deserve the best! @MercedesVarnado We are so so proud of you and love you so so much Mercedes!!!! You deserve the best! 💙

Christine @ShiningPolaris @MercedesVarnado So happy that you are happy and doing so well! @MercedesVarnado So happy that you are happy and doing so well! 😊

A lot of fans were confused as to what had happened. Many asked what the special occasion was, but overall everyone was very happy for her despite that.

Chaz The +EV Arbitrage Bettor @PositiveEVBet @MercedesVarnado I'm sure millions of people would love to be happy with you, but we need a clue or two my dear, lol @MercedesVarnado I'm sure millions of people would love to be happy with you, but we need a clue or two my dear, lol

YesHomo @KennyAlphaOmega @MercedesVarnado Girl I don't know what you talking about but I'm happy for you @MercedesVarnado Girl I don't know what you talking about but I'm happy for you 💙

nadia @vinamkaycee @MercedesVarnado Share with us what happened. How about a hint? You can just tell me. I can keep a secret! @MercedesVarnado Share with us what happened. How about a hint? You can just tell me. I can keep a secret!

Others thought it had to do with The Mandalorian, given her role there.

Finally, others thought it had to do with the success she was seeing in Japan and how she was making a name for herself.

MONE CLEANER @Jay1Wrestling @MercedesVarnado I really hope you signed a full time contract with NJPW and STARDOM @MercedesVarnado I really hope you signed a full time contract with NJPW and STARDOM

Whatever the news, Mone appears to be very happy, and her fans are sharing her moment with her.

What do you think Mercedes Mone is talking about? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes