Mercedes Moné provides an update about how much money she is making after leaving WWE

Mercedes Moné recently revealed that she is richer than she's ever been after leaving WWE.

Mercedes Moné shocked the world last year when she walked out of WWE during an episode of WWE RAW due to creative differences. She walked out along with her tag team partner Naomi.

Although WWE has mentioned her name a couple of times since her departure, Mercedes hasn't been seen on WWE programming since. This year at Wrestle Kingdom, Mercedes shocked the world again when she showed up and attacked the IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI before challenging her to a match.

A couple of weeks later, Mercedes defeated KAIRI to become the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion in history. Now that the former Sasha Banks is making history in Japan, she has taken it upon herself to reveal to her fans that she is now richer than she has ever been despite not wrestling in WWE.

"I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me #moné."

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado #moné I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me 😍😍 #moné

Mercedes Moné wants an intergender match with Kenny Omega

It looks like Mercedes isn't done making history. Apart from dominating as second-ever IWGP Women's Champion, it looks like Moné already has her eyes set on some NJPW veterans.

During a recent Question and Answer session on Twitter, a fan asked the former WWE star who would be her dream opponent in NJPW.

Surprisingly, Mercedes picked Sanada, Kenny Omega, and Zack Sabre Jr. as opponents she would be interested in facing.

"sanada 🤤🤤🤤 @KennyOmegamanX Or @zacksabrejr would be 🔥🔥🔥 #Kanndela," Mercedes Moné tweeted.

While NJPW doesn't allow intergender matches, a match between Mercedes and Kenny Omega would certainly be a dream come true for several fans.

