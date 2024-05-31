Mercedes Moné reacts to Bayley's impressive video with a one-word message

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified May 31, 2024 02:26 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; (left) and Bayley (right)
Mercedes Moné (left) and Bayley (right) [Image via WWE.com]

Mercedes Moné has reacted to a video posted by Bayley on Twitter/X. On social media, the reigning WWE Women's Champion posted a video showing off her impressive juggling skills.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Bayley. The duo were the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Moné is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, where she recently won the AEW TBS Championship in her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing.

On Twitter/X, Moné reacted to Bayley's juggling video with a one-word message.

"WOW," wrote Moné.

Check out Moné's tweet:

At the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Moné defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. On the following edition of Dynamite, she successfully defended the title against Skye Blue.

Meanwhile, Bayley was victorious over Chelsea Green on the latest edition of SmackDown. Post-match, she was attacked by Green's tag team partner, Piper Niven. The 33-year-old could emerge as The Role Model's next title challenger.

Eric Bischoff claimed Mercedes Moné no longer has the buzz

Eric Bischoff made a bold statement regarding Mercedes Moné, claiming she has completely lost her momentum.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was critical of Moné's current stint in AEW. He said:

"It's flat. Nobody cares. Her buzz is absolutely gone, it was self-inflicted, poor booking, just poor decision-making from Day One until now. It's horrible. Mercedes herself, sure she had some influence over how she was going to be used. Whatever decisions were made collectively or independently of each other, they have taken all the gas out of her tank."

During her time in WWE, Mercedes Moné won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. In 2022, she left the Stamford-based company after reportedly having a dispute with the creative team.

Following her departure from the company, Moné briefly competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she became the IWGP Women's Champion.

