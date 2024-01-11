Mercedes Moné reacts to WWE star's new look with a one-word message

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) recently reacted to a WWE SackDown Superstar's new look.

The mystery superstar in question is Scarlett Bordeaux. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Bordeaux and her husband, Karrion Kross, made a major statement. The duo allied with the returning AOP and Paul Ellering and took out the trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

During Bordeaux's appearance on SmackDown, she revealed her new look, sending the WWE Universe into a meltdown. Numerous top superstars also reacted to the 32-year-old's look.

Taking to Instagram, Moné left a one-word comment on Bordeaux's post and reacted to her new hairstyle.

"Gorgeous," wrote Moné.

Check out a screengrab of Mercedes Moné's comment on Scarlett Bordeaux's Instagram post:

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of AEW signing Mercedes Moné

In recent weeks, there have been several rumors surrounding Mercedes Moné and her next destination in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on an "Ask Eric Anything" edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff claimed that Moné's signing wouldn't benefit AEW. He said:

"Nothing. I mean, how many times have we seen big names come from from WWE to AEW, and people speculating about how it's going to impact the business, and what's gonna happen, and nothing happens. It doesn't matter who you bring in there. I made the comment and I'm gonna make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA."

He added:

"The television audience continues to deteriorate while WWE's continues to grow. You look at their ticket sales, outside of anomalies or outliers I should say like, UK, and they're not doing nearly as well as they were in the past. Look at their Dynamite shows. Check out WrestleTix on social media and you can see their ticket sales. They're playing in 10,000 or 15,000 seat venues, but they're scaling them down to 4,000 and a week before the event, they haven't sold out yet. So it doesn't matter."

After departing WWE, Moné competed under NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship.

What are your thoughts on Moné possibly signing with AEW or returning to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

